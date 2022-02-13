LEAVENWORTH (WDAF) — The Leavenworth Police Department says a man was shot by an officer Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. when officers were looking for a suspect in a stabbing investigation near 5th Street and Seneca.

According to police, the suspect was armed with a handgun. The suspect is a 31-year-old man and was taken to Kansas City hospital listed critical, but his condition has stabilized.

Police have asked the Kansas Bureau Investigation to conduct the investigation. FOX4 will update this story with more details as they’re released.