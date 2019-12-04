State hopes to unite Kansans with $350 million in Christmas Cash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner announced the start of its 2nd annual Christmas Cash initiative with the launch of an online search option.

The website is a free search engine for Kansans to go online and find out if any of the $350 million in unclaimed property in the state treasury belongs to them.

Last Christmas, the website yielded over 40,000 searches and over $7 million dollars was returned to Kansans.

“We love putting this money back in people’s pockets, and what better time than Christmas for us to connect Kansans with a little extra cash,” said LaTurner. “Even if you’ve searched for yourself before and found nothing, search again. We get new property all the time, and would be thrilled to make the holidays a little brighter for you or someone you know.”

All searches on ChristmasCash.ks.gov are free and can be done for individuals and businesses.

The Kansas State Treasurer’s office warns individuals to beware of anyone asking for a finder’s fee to return unclaimed property. Those types of solicitations are fraudulent and do not originate from the treasurer’s office.