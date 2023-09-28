WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor issued a disaster emergency proclamation Thursday due to the risk of wildland fires.

Forecasts call for warmer conditions, strong winds and low relative humidities. That will create high to very-high fire weather conditions, especially in the central and western regions of the state, through the middle of next week.

Governor Laura Kelly’s office said the declaration allows resources to be prepositioned to provide state assistance.

“I urge everyone across the state to use extreme caution and avoid burning, if at all possible,” Kelly said in a news release. “Please keep yourself and your community safe and use extra precautions anytime you are doing any burning.”

“This declaration will allow Kansas Forest Service and our partners to be prepared with resources readily available if needed,” Mark Neely, State Fire Management officer, said

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management is ready to help counties and local responders if requested.