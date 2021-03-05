State Treasurer Lynn Rogers discusses the $100M loan program

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – State Treasurer Lynn Rogers hosted a press conference Friday morning to announce the application process for the $100 million City Utility Low-Interest Loan Program is now “open.”

“Getting to this point took the cooperation and hard work of dozens of people, and it was never a matter of Republicans and Democrats, but a matter of Kansans coming together to help other Kansans. These cities don’t have the option of not paying their bills, and their pending bills have them on the brink of bankruptcy. Doing nothing is simply was not an option.” State Treasurer Lynn Rogers

The City Utility Low-Interest Program allows for up to $100 million of funds to be loaned to any city in Kansas that incurred “extraordinary electric or natural gas costs” during the extreme weather.

The program is to be administered by the Treasurer’s Office to provide loans needed to cover the extraordinary costs associated with providing heat and electricity to Kansans during February’s period of cold weather.

“We all recognize this is not an ideal situation, but we also refuse to financially ruin these cities because of Kansas weather. These are our friends, our neighbors. and our families in rural Kansas communities. I want to genuinely thank everyone for coming together so quickly to make the best out of a bad situation back in February.” State Treasurer Lynn Rogers

Cities can find out more by visiting the State Treasurers website.