TOPEKA (KSNT) – State law enforcement is urging motorists to be extra careful when driving around farm equipment as the wheat harvest gets started.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said in a press release that motorists should use additional caution and be extra patient when navigating around farm trucks, tractors, combines and other farm implements this year.

“With wheat harvest season soon beginning, you’ll see heavy farm implement and truck traffic moving in and out of Kansas wheat fields and on to Kansas roadways,” Captain Candice Breshears, KHP Public Information Officer said. “It’s important to remember that traveling around these vehicles requires extra caution. By taking your time and giving farm and heavy equipment plenty of room on the roadways, you can help ensure that yourself, your loved ones, and our Kansas farmers all make it home safely.”

As most farm equipment is not built to drive at highway speeds, the KHP says motorists should be aware of these vehicles driving 15-25 mph. Farm equipment can also be wider than a single lane of traffic, the KHP says caution should be taken into account on all roads, especially while traveling on busy rural roads with unmarked intersections. Some tips to keep in mind include: