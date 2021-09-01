State warns against dangerous coronavirus remedy

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is urging Kansas not to take ivermectin to treat Covid. The animal medication is used to treat infections caused by roundworms, threadworms, and other parasites.

“Kansans should avoid taking medications that are intended for animals and should only take ivermectin as prescribed by their physician,” said Lee Norman, M.D., Secretary of KDHE. “These highly concentrated doses can cause severe illness and even death in humans. The COVID-19 vaccine remains the most effective way to prevent COVID-19.”

An ivermectin overdose can cause gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Besides decreased consciousness, confusion, hallucinations, seizures, coma, and death, ivermectin may intensify the effects of other drugs that cause central nervous system depression, such as benzodiazepines and barbiturates according to Lee Norman, M.D., Secretary of KDHE.

The Covid-19 vaccine is the safest and most effective way to prevent getting sick and protect against severe disease and death from the coronavirus KDHE reminds Kansans.

People have started using the deworming medicine ivermectin as a remedy for coronavirus and it’s causing problems.