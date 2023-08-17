TOPEKA (KSNT) – State transportation officials have released an updated map showing bicycle routes across Kansas.

Jenny Kramer with the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) said in a press release that the 2023-2025 Kansas Bicycle Map is now available to the public. It has resources to help people plan both long and short bicycle trips across the state.

“The revised map has new features such as a focus on rail-trails, Kansas Tourism resources, and information on the recently published Kansas Active Transportation Plan,” Kramer said. “This map provides information for cyclists of all levels of experience as well as community advocates wanting to develop and improve trails and paths in their areas.”

Kramer said both maps and cards with bicycle safety tips can be found on the Kansas Bicycle Map website free of charge. The page also has links to an interactive bicycle map as well as city maps. For more information on how to order maps by email or phone, send an email to KATE@ks.gov or call 785-296-5186. You can find the updated map below: