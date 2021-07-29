Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Coffey Co. man

COFFEY COUNTY – The Coffey County Sheriff’s Office has asked the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) to issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Leroy man.

“The whereabouts of 70-year-old Rickie Allen Sluder are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him. Sluder is a 70-year-old white male, 6 ft. 2 in. tall, weighing 300 lbs. He has dark hair with some grey, and brown eyes. He is a severe diabetic and does not have his medication.” KBI

Rickie Sluder,

KBI believes Sluder was at his home in rural Leroy on the morning of Wednesday, June 28. He is likely driving a tan 2002 Mercury Sable with Kansas disabled tag A8569.

If you see Rickie Sluder, or have information about his whereabouts, please immediately call 911, or the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 364-2123.