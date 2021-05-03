Stepping up: Local moms come together to help 1-year-old boy whose mom died in recent crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – A family is pleading for help after a crash on Kellogg early Thursday took the life of Legend Johnson, a 21-year-old Wichitan. Johnson leaves behind her 1-year-old son.

Johnson’s family is asking for a specific need that cannot be bought in store. One-year-old Daemyn Porter needs breast milk.

Local moms are stepping up to the pump to make sure the little boy has all the nutrition he needs.

“My heart instantly broke. I got two daughters, and I exclusively breastfeed also. So, I know the need,” said Victoria Guerra. She is donating as much breast milk as she can.

“Moms are one of the strongest groups there are,” said Becky King.

With a fridge full of breast milk, King is not skipping a beat to help.

“My best friend is the one that tagged me in the post. She’s also breastfeeding and she also has milk to donate as well. My little sister’s also breastfeeding has milk to donate as well,” King said.

King has a one-year-old of her own and knows why this is important for Daemyn.

“If they’re breastfed, some don’t switch to formula. There are some babies that will literally boycott eating, because they don’t have breast milk. I mean that’s just miserable, having a cranky baby that you just can’t help is terrible.”

The mothers are confident that the local breastfeeding community can help keep Johnson’s baby healthy and fed.

“She is somebody to many people, too many people she’s everything. So take into consideration if it were your family, your friends, your colleague, you would want this too,” Guerra said.

“I hope they have a big freezer,” King said.

The family isn’t ready to talk just yet as they continue to grieve, but they say they are grateful for the support so far.

On top of breast milk, the family is also collecting size six diapers, wipes, clothes, and anything to help get the family back on their feet. If you are looking to help, the family has designated a friend to collect all donations. You can reach her by clicking here.