DICKINSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A suspicious post on Craigslist led the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office to arrest two men, after they listed a stolen John Deere tractor for sale.

The sheriff’s office said it was contacted about a post on Craigslist that involved the stolen tractor valued over $36,000. An investigation and an arrangement to purchase the tractor by undercover officers led law enforcement to the 1000 block of 1700 Avenue for an arrest.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office reports it arrested Alan T. Kosakowski and Joshua D. Baker, both of Salina. The stolen John Deere Tractor was recovered.

Alan T. Kosakowski was booked into the Dickinson County Jail on charges of felony theft, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

Joshua D. Baker was booked into the Dickinson County Jail on requested charges of felony theft, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Abilene Police Department and the Midwest City Police Department in Oklahoma assisted in the investigation, according to Dickinson County.