TOPEKA (KSNT) – Federal health officials say numerous healthcare products are being recalled in several states out of an abundance of caution.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Family Dollar is voluntarily recalling some over-the-counter drugs and medical devices as they were stored outside of labeled temperature requirements. The products were shipped to Family Dollar Stores on or around June 1, 2023 to Sept. 21, 2023 and were sold at these stores from June 1, 2023 to Oct. 4, 2023.

Family Dollar stores in Kansas and more than 20 other states are impacted by this recall, according to the FDA. These stores have been asked to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any products included in the recall. The FDA has not received any reports of illnesses in connection to this recall.

If you purchased one of the recalled items, you can return it to the place you bought it from for a full refund, according to the FDA. If you have any questions, you can reach out to Family Dollar’s customer service line by calling 844-636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.

If you experience any health problems that may be connected with the recalled products, you are encouraged to contact your healthcare provider, according to the FDA. Issues with the recalled products can be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program online or by calling 1-800-332-1088.

A full list of the recalled products can be found by clicking here or checking out the document below: