TOPEKA (KSNT) – A company based out of Oregon is recalling several products as they may possibly be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Willamette Valley Fruit Co. of Salem, Oregon is voluntarily recalling select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries. These strawberries were grown in Mexico and are potentially carrying Hepatitis A.

The FDA said on their website that Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, including in food. Illnesses can be mild, lasting a few weeks, or serious with symptoms lasting for several months. This can include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool. Hepatitis A can also lead to liver failure in rare cases.

The FDA said the products were distributed in numerous states through several retailers: Walmart, Costco Wholesale Stores and HEB. Walmart carried the potentially contaminated fruit in Kansas stores from January 24 to June 8. No illnesses have been reported yet in connection to the recalled products, according to the FDA.

The recall impacts select lot #’s and ‘Best By’ dates for the products sold at Walmart.

Great value sliced strawberries, 64 oz (Lot 4018305-7/19/2024; 4019304-7/20/2024)

Great value mixed fruit, 64 oz (Lot 4024205-7/25/2024; 4025305-7/26/2024; 4032305-8/2/2024; 4033305-8/3/2024; 4034305-8/4/2024; 4035305-8/5/2024)

Great value antioxidant fruit blend, 40 oz (Lot 4032305-8/2/2024)

The FDA urges consumers to check their freezers for the recalled products and to either return them or throw them away. Products that have different lot codes or purchase dates are not included in this recall.

If you have any questions, you can reach out to the producer by calling 800-518-9865 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST. For more information, check out the FDA’s recall online by clicking here.