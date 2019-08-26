Students injured in Northwest Kansas school bus crash

Kansas

CHEYENNE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Troopers are investigating an accident that happened Monday morning involving a USD 103 Cheylin High school bus and a pickup at the intersection of Cheyenne County Roads I & 25.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the school bus was southbound on County Road 25 and failed to yield to GMC Canyon heading eastbound on County Road I.

The school bus was struck on the side and was laid over on its driver’s side. The bus driver, 12 students and the driver of the pickup were taken to Cheyenne County Hospital with moderate to minor injuries.

There were no fatalities. The school district notified parents.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office investigated the accident.

