Kansas ranked among best states for teachers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new study put Kansas among the top 15 best states for teachers.

Wallethub ranked states based on average teacher starting pay, average teacher pension, and average growth potential. They also looked at opportunity, competition and academic and work environment.

Academic and work environment included student to teacher ratio, overall quality of the state school system, and even average commute time.

Kansas was ranked 13, beating out all of its neighboring states.

The number one state overall for teachers was North Dakota, followed by New Jersy and Pennsylvania. The bottom three states were Hawaii, New Hampshire, and Arizona.

To see where the rest of the states fell in the ranking, and to dive deeper into the methodology behind the list, click here.