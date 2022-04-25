TOPEKA (KSNT) – A scheduling order has been released Monday by the Kansas Supreme Court, which describes the steps to process a petition from Attorney General Derek Schmidt regarding the validity of a state redistricting map.

Schmidt filed the petition earlier on Monday asking the Supreme Court to determine if the reapportionment of state senatorial and representative districts in Senate Bill 563 is valid. This petition was filed after a judge in Wyandotte County ruled that new, legislatively drawn congressional maps violate the rights of Kansas. According to the Supreme Court, State Board of Education maps and a congressional map that was adopted in Substitute for SB 355 are not at issue with this petition.

Language in the Kansas Constitution requires that the Supreme Court determines the validity of state senatorial and representative districts within 30 days from the date Schmidt filed the petition. During this 30-day time frame, the court will:

Accept motions to intervene and motions to file amicus briefs until 5 p.m. Friday, April 29

Accept written statements from any interested person until 5 p.m. Monday, May 9

Hear oral argument on the Attorney General’s petition at 9 a.m. Monday, May 16

The Supreme Court recommends that anyone who intends to file a motion or submit a written statement review the scheduling order first. The scheduling order can be found here.

Those who wish to make a motion to intervene or file amicus briefs must file by 5 p.m. Friday, April 29 and any responses to motions must be made by 5 p.m. two weekdays after the motion file date or by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, whichever is latest. Movants must attach a brief as an exhibit to the motion to intervene or motion to file an amicus brief.

Responses to briefs of an intervenor or an amicus are due by 5 p.m. three weekdays from the date the Supreme Court grants a movant’s request or by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, whichever is the latest. Those who want to express their views on the petition in writing, whether by paper or e-mail, may do so until 5 p.m. Monday, May 9. Written statements should have:

A title line that states: “View of interested person in case number 125,083:

The name of the person or entity submitting a written statement

A sentence that makes clear whether the statement is about the state senatorial districts, state representative districts or both

The reason for the person or entity’s interest in Substitute for Senate Bill 563, an impact statement, or any data the court should consider.

Oral arguments will be heard for this case at 9 a.m. Monday, May 16 in the Kansas Supreme Court courtroom. The court will permit only the Office of the Attorney General and any intervenors to present an oral argument. Oral arguments will be live-streamed on YouTube here.

To visit the case information page, go here. To find out more about how to submit a statement or contact the court about this, go here.