Suspect arrested & 2 at large following Wichita chase and crash

WICHITA (KSNT) – Wichita police are looking for two men after a chase. Shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, officers located a speeding Honda Accord at Kellogg going east and tried to stop it.

According to police, the car was reportedly involved in a shooting and robbery over the weekend. Officers pursued the car but eventually terminated the pursuit for public safety-related reasons.

Jacob Caddell (Courtesy: Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The suspect vehicle crashed with a 2008 Buick Lucerne being driven by a 37-year-old man at Central and Hillside. He wasn’t seriously injured.

Witnesses said they saw three people running from the crash.

Wichita police and the Kansas Highway Patrol set up a perimeter in the area late Wednesday night and arrested one of the three suspects. Police identified him as 20-year-old Jacob Caddell of Wichita. He was booked on suspicion of hit-and-run, flee and elude, and obstruct.

The two other suspects haven not been located

The department said during a search they located a handgun, rifle and backpack with stolen items.

If anyone has any information, call detectives at (316) 268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.