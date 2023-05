MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A 29-year-old individual was arrested by Riley County Police on charges of rape and giving alcohol to a minor.

The arrest was made after an incident involving a 15-year-old girl known to the suspect, according to Riley County Police. The suspect is being held in Riley County Jail and a first appearance is pending in Riley County District Court.

RCPD said due to the nature of the crime no further information would be released.