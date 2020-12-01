Suspect dead following crash with stolen vehicle in south Wichita

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wichita, Kan. (KSNT) – Wichita police said a suspect is dead following a crash in a stolen red Chevy Cruz. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of MacArthur and Meridian in Wichita.

According to police, a person was warming their Cruz in the 700 block of W. Lockwood when it was stolen.

Police pursued the Cruz until it collided with a Toyota Corolla. The suspect in the Cruz then struck a telephone pole.

“The driver of the stolen car was ejected and died on the scene,” said Capt. Wendell Nicholson, Wichita Police Department.

The department said the suspect is a man. He hasn’t been identified.

The 60-year-old man driving the Toyota was transported with minor injuries

The intersection was closed as crews investigated. The Kansas Highway Patrol is assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories