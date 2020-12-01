Suspect dead following crash with stolen vehicle in south Wichita

Wichita, Kan. (KSNT) – Wichita police said a suspect is dead following a crash in a stolen red Chevy Cruz. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of MacArthur and Meridian in Wichita.

According to police, a person was warming their Cruz in the 700 block of W. Lockwood when it was stolen.

Police pursued the Cruz until it collided with a Toyota Corolla. The suspect in the Cruz then struck a telephone pole.

“The driver of the stolen car was ejected and died on the scene,” said Capt. Wendell Nicholson, Wichita Police Department.

The department said the suspect is a man. He hasn’t been identified.

The 60-year-old man driving the Toyota was transported with minor injuries

The intersection was closed as crews investigated. The Kansas Highway Patrol is assisting in the investigation.