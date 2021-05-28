Suspect in woman’s murder surrenders to police in Salina

SALINA (AP) — Law enforcement officers said a suspect in a Salina woman’s killing who eluded capture for three months is in custody.

Thirty-five-year-old Nelson Gerrod Hull III surrendered to police after a standoff in Salina on Wednesday.

He is charged with first-degree murder in the February death of 36-year-old Courtney Ann Hoffman in Salina, who was found shot to death inside a vehicle.

Officers determined Wednesday that Hull was at a home in Salina.

City, state and federal agents surrounded the home and negotiated with Hull for 2.5 hours.

He surrendered after chemical agents were used in the house. He is being held in the Saline County Jail.