Suspect killed by KCK Police identified by witness, search for wife continues

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – The man who was killed by police after he said he killed his wife and was headed to Legends in Kansas City has been identified by a witness.

An eyewitness confirmed to 41 Action News that the suspect who shot at and was killed by police was Charles Pearson, 51.

He told the front desk of the Country Inn and Suites at 110th and State Avenue and told staff he killed his wife. His wife, Sylvia Ussery-Pearson, has been missing since Monday morning.

Kansas City police have killed an armed suspect Tuesday morning after he shot at them near the Legends Outlet shopping district.

Officer involved shooting in the Legends, Kansas City KC OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the Legends near Children's Mercy Park. This is a developing story. Posted by KSNT News on Tuesday, August 13, 2019

A man went to the Country Inn and Suites at 110th and State Avenue and told staff he killed his wife, then headed to the Legends Outlets, according to KCKPD. The Legends Outlets went into lockdown around 10:25 a.m. and tweeted an alert to customers about a “potentially armed suspect” in the Village West area. However, police said the man did not make it into any businesses at Legends.

Attention: After learning about a potentially armed suspect in the Village West area, we are taking the proper measures to put the safety of our shoppers first and have secured the property. @KCKPD is on the scene and keeping us updated as we actively work with them. — Legends Outlets (@LegendsShopping) August 13, 2019

A helicopter feed from KSHB-TV showed officers surrounding a red car near State Avenue and Village West Parkway. Officer Jonathan Westbrook said the man was armed with an assault rifle when officers found him. When they surrounded the man, he shot at them.

KCKPD spokesman Tom Tomasic confirmed police returned fire and killed the man.

Westbrook said police are investigating the reports that the man said he killed his wife. No police officers were hurt.