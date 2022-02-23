LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 31-year-old man shot by police in Leavenworth, Kansas earlier this month is now facing jail time.

KBI agents arrested Donald Barden Jr. Wednesday after he was released from the University of Kansas Rehabilitation Center.

Barden was taken to the Leavenworth County Jail where he was booked for three counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

On Sunday, Feb. 13, just before 5 a.m., a woman called 911 to report that a man she knew was armed with a handgun near 4th Street and Miami Street in Leavenworth.

According to KBI, officers with the Leavenworth and Lansing Police Department and Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area.

When officers arrived on scene they located Barden who was armed in the middle of the street at the intersection of 5th Street and Seneca Street.

Officers and deputies blocked off the area and began to negotiate iwth Barden.

From a distance, they attempted to convince him to drop his gun in which Barden ignored commands, waved his gun around and made suicidal statements, according to KBI.

KBI reports Barden then ran toward officers while pointing his gun in their direction.

An officer from the Leavenworth Police Department and an officer with the Lansing Police Department fired rounds toward Barden, striking him. At the same time, KBI said another Leavenworth officer fired bean bag rounds at Barden.

Barden was treated at the scene for his injuries and taken to the University of Kansas Health System in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation by the KBI.