Taiwan donates 100,000 surgical masks to Kansas

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Taiwan is donating 100,000 surgical masks to Kansas to help medical and meat packing workers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, a Kansas Republican, announced Wednesday that the shipment of masks is expected to arrive next week.

The move comes as Taiwan seeks to be included in the upcoming World Health Assembly. Moran, who requested the masks, has been supportive of including Taiwan.

He thanked the country’s President Tsai Ing-wen in a statement, saying it is “another great reminder that we are all in this together.”