TOPEKA (KSNT) – Federal health officials say one lot of tamales from a Texas manufacturer are being recalled over the possibility of undeclared milk allergens.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Texas Tamale Co. of Houston, Texas is recalling a single lot of Texas Tamale Black Bean Tamales as they may contain an undeclared milk allergen. Hatch Green Chile and Cheese Tamales were mistakenly packaged in Black Bean Tamale bags. Those who have an allergy or heightened sensitivity to milk are at risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

In total, the FDA says 1,632 units of lot number 17023 of Texas Tamale Black Bean Tamales are impacted by this recall. They were sold exclusively in Trader Joe’s stores in Kansas along with Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Trader Joe’s lists two stores in Kansas in Wichita and Leawood.

The FDA says the tamales are vacuum sealed inside a cloth bag labeled as Texas Tamale Black Bean Tamales with a best before date of 06/19/2025. All impacted products will be filled with white cheese and hatch green chiles instead of black beans.

The FDA says no reports have been received of people experiencing adverse reactions from coming into contact with the recalled products. Potentially impacted products have been withdrawn from sale. The problem with the tamales was found when a customer complained the items containing milk allergens were distributed in packaging that did not state the presence of milk. An investigation found that a temporary lapse in the packaging process resulted in the issue.

The FDA urges those who bought the recalled product to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. If you have any questions, you can call 1-800-T-Tamale Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST. To see the original recall online, click here.