TOPEKA (KSNT) – Just one day before President Joe Biden announced the United States would send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, a train transporting a fleet of tanks was seen traveling through Kansas.

On Jan. 24, Eddie Johnson spotted the tanks as they were heading west along Highway 40 west of Gorham in Russell County. He shared video he shot of the scene with 27 News. The video, captured from a moving vehicle by cell phone, shows a line of military combat vehicles being hauled by train along the highway.

This video was later shared on multiple social media platforms by posters incorrectly claiming it showed U.S. tanks being delivered to Ukraine. One post included the caption: “BREAKING: Warmonger Biden said he’s sending tanks to the Ukrainians today. A train pulling tons of Abrams tanks and Bradly infantry fighting vehicles was spotted in POLAND.”

The Associated Press reports U.S. officials said it would take many months to deliver the Abrams tanks to Ukraine. A Union Pacific spokesperson told the AP in an email that they couldn’t disclose any information regarding specific shipments, but did confirm that they transport cargo freight for the U.S. military.

This story was written with information from the Associated Press.