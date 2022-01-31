TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Kansas woman who served with the terrorist group known as the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham or ISIS was captured by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is waiting to appear in federal court.

For Topeka High science teacher Larry Miller, the last thing he expected to hear from one of his former students was that she joined an overseas terrorist organization.

“Probably as shocked about anything as I’ve ever been,” Miller said. “And I’ve had some pretty weird things happen to me in my life.”

According to a report from the FBI, Allison Elizabeth Fluke-Ekren was apprehended overseas on Jan. 28, 2022. She was charged with providing and conspiring to provide material support or resources to ISIS.

Miller said that hearing that Fluke-Ekren, who he first became acquainted with through science clubs and field trips, joined ISIS and has been arrested by the FBI doesn’t align with the girl he once knew. The girl who he once taught in seventh and eighth grade at Topeka Collegiate and who shared a love of photography with his wife has completely changed.

“She just seemed so mature for a seventh-grader,” Miller said. “She just seemed like someone who had it all together.”

The FBI report alleges that Fluke-Ekren left the U.S. in or around 2008 and moved to Egypt where she stayed until 2011 before moving to Libya and, eventually, Syria. It was in 2012 when Fluke-Ekren and others that she had traveled with were smuggled into Syria where Fluke-Ekren wished to engage in violent jihad. She also spent time in Mosul, Iraq, while it was still under the control of ISIS.

Fluke-Ekren’s activities while participating with ISIS include planning and recruiting operatives for a potential future attack on a college campus inside the U.S. and serving as the appointed leader and organizer of an ISIS military battalion located in Syria known as the Khatiba Nusaybah in order to train women on the use of AK-47 assault rifles, grenades and suicide belts according to the FBI report.

Fluke-Ekren also allegedly provided lodging, translating speeches made by ISIS leaders, teaching extremist ISIS doctrine and training children as young as five to use AK-47s, grenades and suicide belts. She even went so far as to train one of her own children to use a machine gun, according to a witness report in Syria.

The FBI report goes into detail about how Fluke-Ekren made plans to attack a shopping mall in the U.S. by loading a vehicle with explosives and blowing it up using a cell phone. Fluke-Ekren considered any attack that did not kill a large number of individuals to be a waste of resources, according to the FBI report.

One witness described Fluke-Ekren as being “off the charts” in terms of how radicalized she was. The same witness also alleged that over 100 women and young girls received military training from FLuke-Ekren in Syria on the behalf of ISIS.

Fluke-Ekren’s family has said that they want no contact with her as she was scheduled for her first court appearance in Virginia on Monday, Jan. 31. Multiple witnesses are ready to come forward to testify against Fluke-Ekren at her trial later this week on Thursday, according to the court clerk’s office. Fluke-Ekren will be detained with the Eastern District of Virginia until her trial as authorities consider her to be dangerous and a flight risk.

For Miller, learning of what has happened to Fluke-Ekren has left a permanent mark. The last time Miller heard from Fluke-Ekren was in 2008 when she wrote him a letter telling him how he had encouraged her love for science.

“I’m lost on this. In a way I’m more…this is affecting me I think as much, maybe even more than when my wife passed away,” Miller said. “Because I knew that was going to happen. And this coming out, not just what’s happened but I just never would have thought she would become a terrorist.”