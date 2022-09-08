MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A 16-year-old girl was arrested for battery and interference after running from officers.

According to the Riley County Police Department, officers were sent to Manhattan High School to look into a report of a runaway female student. It happened at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities found the teen at a home near the school. Officers said the girl ran from officers and back towards the school, then bit and kicked the law enforcement officer that made contact with her.

The teen is being held in Junction City juvenile jail. Police said no weapons were involved in this incident.