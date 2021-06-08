Teen drowns at Wichita apartment complex lake

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A teen died after drowning at a south-central Wichita apartment complex.

Emergency crews in Wichita were sent to the Kingston Cove Apartments near 27th St. and Osage around 2 p.m. Sunday for a call of a submersion.

Officials say the teen was with a group of friends swimming in the lake when he went under the water and did not resurface. The teen’s friends tried to rescue him, and several onlookers jumped in the water to try to help, but could not find him.

First responders called to the scene found the teen within 30 minutes and pulled him from the water, but were unable to revive him. His name was not immediately released.