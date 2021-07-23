Teenager injured in crash while fleeing police in Atchison

ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old boy was seriously injured in a crash as he was fleeing from Atchison police.

The patrol said officers began pursuing a pickup truck early Friday on Main Street in Atchison.

The report does not indicate what prompted the pursuit.

The truck eventually left the road and hit a building. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the truck.

He was taken to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.

No one else was in the pickup.

