WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash in Cherokee County on Thursday claimed the life of a Pittsburg teenager.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log says Josiah Fletcher, 18, was driving eastbound in an Acura sedan on Kansas Highway 171, roughly two miles east of Highway 69.

Fletcher made a u-turn and a 21-year-old Missouri man struck his vehicle with a semi truck.

Fletcher was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The other driver was not injured.