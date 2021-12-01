Texas man dead after car crashed into semi-truck on Kansas highway

HARPER, KS (KSNT) – One person is dead following a car crash north of Harper, Kansas, after crashing into a semi-truck on the K14 highway.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, at 12:39 p.m. a Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on K14 about 2.1 miles north of Harper, when the right tire dropped off the west edge of the roadway. The Nissan came back on the road before cutting across the southbound lane and into the northbound lane where it crashed into a Kenworth semi-truck.

The driver of the Nissan Altima, a 17-year-old male, has been identified as Thomas Morgan Burel of McKinney, Texas. He was not wearing a seat belt according to the KHP. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.