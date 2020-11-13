Texas man sentenced to 100 years for death of Kansas man and woman

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Texas man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 100 years in connection with the July 2018 deaths of Alfred “Sonny” Carpenter andPauline Carpenter, both of Wichita, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

The bodies of Alfred “Sonny” Carpenter and Pauline Carpenter of Wichita were discovered in July of 2018 in shallow graves near Van Buren, Arkansas, after disappearing from a Kansas county fair.

Prosecutors said the Carpenters were killed at the Barton County Fair, where they were vendors. The suspects worked for the carnival company at the fair.

Rusty Lee Frasier, 37, of Aransas Pass, Texas, was sentenced Thursday afternoon in Barton County District Court. Frasier was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for 50 years on each of two counts of first-degree murder. The sentences are to run consecutively.

The judge also sentenced Christine M. Tenney, 40, of La Marque, Texas, to 59 months in prison for aggravated robbery and eight months for obstructing apprehension for her role in the deaths. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Michael Fowler, Jr., 56, of Sarasota, Florida, was previously sentenced by Judge Keeley to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 100 years in connection with the Carpenters’ deaths.