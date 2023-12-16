TOPEKA (KSNT) – Federal health officials say an Arkansas company is recalling more than 26,000 pounds of TGI Fridays boneless chicken bites as they may contain plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agricultures (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall on Friday, Dec. 15. Simmons Prepared Foods Inc. is recalling a total of 26,550 pounds of its chicken bites products as they may be contaminated with pieces of clear, hard plastic.

The product was produced on Oct. 3, 2023 and sold in Kansas stores, according to the FSIS. The chicken bites came in 15 ounce cartons with the name “TGI Fridays Boneless Chicken Bites Honey BBQ Chicken” with a lot code displaying “KL3K03” and a “best by” date of Dec. 26, 2024.

The recall was initiated after customer complaints were received reporting that clear, hard plastic was found beneath the breading of the chicken bites. No reports of injuries have been received by the FSIS to date in connection to this recall. Those who have health concerns are encouraged to reach out to their healthcare provider.

The FSIS said it is concerned some people may have the product in their freezers. If you do have this product, you are encouraged to return the chicken bites or throw them away. If you have any questions related to food safety, you can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline by dialing 888-674-6854 or by emailing mphotline@usda.gov.

