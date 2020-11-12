‘That’s why we do this. To show them we still care. They’re not forgotten’: Town shuts down to honor those who have served

BUCKLIN, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s a Veterans Day tradition that has been celebrated by generations of families.

November 11 is more than a holiday for Bucklin community members.

“It’s people who love their community. It’s people who love their country, who love their freedoms,” said Denise Vocasek, Bucklin military mom.

On Veterans Day, nearly everyone in the Bucklin community can be found waving their stars and stripes to honor servicemen and women and their sacrifice for the nation.

“That’s why we do this. To show them we still care. They’re not forgotten,” said Lucas Knowles, VFW Post 269 commander and veteran.

It’s a day-long event filled with a parade, a chicken noodle dinner, a school carnival, and remembrance.

People of all ages lined Main Street the entire way through the town. The crowd rivaling the town’s population of less than 800.

“It’s like a big family here,” said Vocasek

The Bucklin Community Veterans Day Celebration has been held rain or shine, since the 1940s. Schools, businesses, the town as a whole, shuts down to take a moment to say thank you to those defending our freedoms.

This year, Senator Jerry Moran joined in on the celebration.

“It’s just kinda an amazing tradition that just happens every year,” said Becky Price, lifelong Bucklin community member.

But although it’s a day filled with fun, community members and veterans say it has a serious mission.

“That service is continually recognized and that service is important and it’s honored within our small communities,” said Knowles.