The best holiday lights in Kansas, and right here at home in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A lot of Kansas families have made visiting Christmas light displays part of their holiday traditions. Click the map to find some fun ones near you, or that may be worth a short drive.

In and around Topeka:

EMPORIA, David Traylor Zoo, 75 Soden Road, Emporia, KS 6680. Light display through Jan. 1. The free zoo is open through the winter months from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., however, motorists can drive by to view the light display from 6 p.m. to midnight.

The Emporia Zoo held a lighting ceremony Tuesday night, Nov. 23, ushering in the 2021 holiday. (Photo by Michael K. Dakota / KSNT News)

TOPEKA Cortez Holiday Light show, 3919 SE 30th Terrace. Animated light display through Jan. 1. Hours are 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Lights off at 10 the rest of the week. Tune to 102.5.

TOPEKA Reedy, Set, Glow, 2838 SE Minnesota Ave., Topeka. An animated light show featuring singing faces. Tune to 89.1. Hours are 6 p.m.-midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Lights are off at 10 the rest of the week. Dec. 1-Jan. 1.

TOPEKA TARC’s Winter Wonderland, 3435 SE East Edge Rd, Topeka. Nov. 24-Dec. 31 from 6-10 p.m. Two miles of holiday lights at Lake Shawnee Campground. Suggested donation of $10 per vehicle. This is TARC’s largest fundraiser.

TOPEKA Zoo Lights, 635 SW Gage Blvd, Topeka. Zoo Lights will be open from Nov. 19 to Dec. 26. It runs Sunday through Thursday, 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., then Friday and Saturday 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tickets for children under 12 are $7 and adults are $10.

A lot has changed because of the 2020 pandemic, but the lights at the Emporia Zoo will still shine this year.

Other Towns:

ABILENE Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown. Various locations in Abilene, Dec. 4-5. As part of the town’s Cowtown Christmas, 20 residents can enter their homes in the Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown. Residents who donate a food item at the Abilene Food Bank, 409 NW 3rd Street, between 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Dec. 4, will be given the locations and a ballot. Ballots must be returned by 7:30. The winner will be announced at 8. Top prize is $2,000. The evening will end with fireworks, weather permitting. To see the full schedule for both days of Cowtown Christmas, click here.

ANDOVER Hometown Christmas. Look for the beautiful display in Central Park, 1607 E. Central, from 6-9 p.m. starting Dec. 1. Tune your radio to 87.7. There is also a Hometown Christmas celebration on Dec. 9, 5:30-8 p.m., featuring family-friendly holiday events. The town also has an annual holiday light contest. The home that won last year, 1663 S. Logan Pass, is putting together another great display.

ARKANSAS CITY North Pole Kansas. 500 S. Summit. Exquisite, tiny, indoor holiday village. Saturdays and Sundays, 1-5 p.m. Free to the public. Donations are accepted.

BARNARD Christmas House, 414 Section Line Rd, Barnard. Starts Nov. 25. Hours are 5:30-10:30 p.m. Best viewing is from the south going north. Tune radio to 98.1. The songs change nightly. Try to be in front of the nativity scene when “The Greatest Story Ever Told” plays. It takes 10-15 minutes to watch all the songs.

BELLEVILLE Rocky Pond Christmas Display, 2010 12th Street, Belleville. Nov. 26-Dec. 31. Hours are 6-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 6-9 p.m. the rest of the week. This is a community effort with all the displays made locally. Free admission, but a donation box is available. Canned food drive on Dec. 2 and 6. Santa Claus visits on Dec. 11.

BELOIT Chautauqua Isle of Lights, Chautauqua Park, Beloit. The display is open every night from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 26-Dec. 31. The roadway circling the park is lined with lights and more than 200 displays. It is a free-will donation. Follow Chautauqua Isle of Lights on Facebook for other details and events.

BONNER SPRINGS Knights of Lights, 633 N. 130th Street. A walk-thru exhibit at the Kansas City Renaissance Festival. Begins Friday, Nov. 26. Check KCRenFest.com for a complete list of dates, times, and ticket prices.

CALDWELL Lighted Parade, downtown Caldwell. This is part of a full day of events on Nov. 27: Small Business Saturday, drawings for prizes, crafts for kids, Santa from 1-3 at Opera House, and a Lighted Parade at 6:30, beginning in front of the Christian Church. Anyone can participate. It is also worth driving out of town to see the Lungren Family Farm Bale Art, US 81 Hwy and Clearwater Road. The family has been decorating hay bales to add Christmas cheer for close to 25 years.

CHENEY Chance Family Christmas Drive-Thru, 15379 SE 20th St., Cheney. Nov. 25-Dec. 25. A quarter-mile light display created entirely by one Cheney business owner. Free, but asking for non-perishable food items for the Union Rescue Mission and the Cheney Emergency Fund Food Pantry.

CHENEY Singing Christmas Trees, West 6th Avenue & North Main Street, Cheney. Thanksgiving to New Year’s. 5:30-11:30 p.m. Tune your radio to 99.3.

COTTONWOOD FALLS Christmas Lights, Nov. 27-Dec. 31. The lights on the Chase County Courthouse, 300 Pearl Street, and the Historic River Bridge, Mill and Broadway, are turned on at 7 p.m. Nov. 27 as part of a full day of events. Click here to see the complete holiday schedule for the Chase County Country Christmas. In addition, you can see the courthouse lights from miles away.

DOUGLASS Christmas on 2nd, 824 E. 2nd Street, Douglass. Thanksgiving through Dec. 31, 5:30-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 5:30-10 p.m. the rest of the week. There are more than 12,000 lights set to music. Tune your radio to 104.1.

FAIRWAY Singing Christmas Trees, 4034 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Fairway. KC Family Dental has three outdoor singing Christmas trees singing 17-holiday songs. Nightly from 5-9 through Dec. 31.

GARDEN PLAIN Council of Hope Christmas Show, baseball field on Main Street, Garden Plain. Animated display features more than an hour of different songs and skits runs nightly from Nov. 27-Jan. 6. Hours are 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The show ends at 10 the rest of the week. Tune to 97.1. There is a large red mailbox for letters to Santa and for donations. Santa letters will get a response from Santa if a return address is provided.

GARY’S BERRIES, 5991 17th Street Grantville, KS 66429. Lights have been stringed throughout a canopy of trees, giant Nutcrackers stand tall at the entrance, a mischievous Grinch looks for ways to steal Christmas, Santa waits for children to tell him what presents they want and a 32-foot animated Christmas tree ties it all together. Tickets are available for a single day pass or for the season. The park is open Fridays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

GREAT BEND Trail of Lights, Nov. 27-Dec. 31. Great Bend starts the fun with its Home for the Holidays Festival on Nov. 27. The lights are turned on after a lighted parade. Click here for the Home for the Holidays Festival schedule. The trail includes Wild Lights at the Brit Spaugh Park and Zoo, Lights on the Lake at Veterans Memorial Park, Kilby Square Lights, a Christmas nativity at K-96 and 10th Street, Santa World at Main Street and Lakin, and Historical Village Lights south of town on U.S. 281. Free, but donations are appreciated. Click here for Trail of Lights map.

GREENSBURG Candy Cane Lane, 16134 30th Ave. (North on Main Street), Greensburg. Dec. 18-26, 6-9 p.m., weather permitting. “A quarter-mile of lighted candy canes welcomes visitors as they drive through the homestead to view animated, homemade, vintage holiday decorations.” Free.

HARPER Downtown Park, Central and Main, Harper. Open between Thanksgiving and Christmas. The park is full of lights, blow-up decorations, Santa’s house, and a mailbox for children’s letters to Santa. The lights are set to music, and there is a walking path among the lights.

HAYS Medical Center, 2220 Canterbury Dr. A viewer asked us to add the hospital to our best lights list. Apparently, the outside of Hays Medical Center is decked out in holiday lights. The display includes a nativity scene.

HAYSVILLE Village Christmas, W.W. Hays Historic Park, 200 S. Main, Haysville. The lights in this popular display are turned on during a big celebration on Dec. 4. The schedule includes a soup and chili feed at 4 p.m., carriage rides at 5, the lighting ceremony at 5:30, pictures with Santa after the lighting, and a silent auction until 7:30. This is a walk-thru or drive-thru exhibit.

HOISINGTON Lights on 15th Street, 252 W 15th Street. Large animated holiday light display featuring 30,000+ lights sequenced to music. Tune your radio to 101.5. Nov. 27-Dec. 31. Hours are 6-11:15 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Lights turned off at 10 p.m. the rest of the week.

HUTCHINSON Lights on 20th, 1005 E 20th Ave. Animated light display. Hours are 5:30-10:30 on Fridays and Saturdays. Lights off at 10 the rest of the week. Tune to 89.7.

HUTCHINSON Lights on West 24th, 800 W. 24th, Hutchinson. This animated light display starts Nov. 28-Jan. 1, and runs nightly from 5:30-10 p.m. The Grinch will hand out candy canes or trinkets for those who can’t have candy on some days that have yet to be determined. Visit the Facebook page to learn more.

HUTCHINSON Lights on Pennington Road, 2109 Pennington Road, Hutchinson. Animated light display through Dec. 31. Hours are 5:30-10:30 p.m. Tune radio to 106.7. Santa Claus is there Fridays and Saturdays from 6-8:30.

HUTCHINSON 67 Circle Drive. This home is covered in holiday lights and the yard is full of inflatables. The light show is set to music. It is typically on all the time, except during high winds.

HUTCHINSON Strataca Season of Lights, Kansas Underground Salt Museum, 3650 E. Avenue G, Hutchinson. Now through Jan. 9. This is a light show you cannot see from the road. This light show can only be seen if you purchase a ticket to go underground. Click here to buy tickets.

HUTCHINSON ZOO Nights Before Christmas. Dec. 3-5, 10-12, 17-19. The zoo says this is Hutchinson’s premier light show. Enjoy the lights, cookies, cocoa, a train ride, and get a picture with Santa. Tickets are $10 a person or $25 for a family of four. Click here to purchase tickets.

INMAN 1885 31st Rd. About 15 min north of Hutch on Plum/31st Rd., you’ll find lots of holiday lights covering about 20 acres!

IOLA 619 N Colborn St. Lots of holiday lights and inflatables cover this home and yard in Iola.

LEOTI 901 N. 3rd Street. Large holiday lights display. It’s on nightly from 6-10 through Dec. 26.

MILFORD Isle of Lights, Prairie View Campground, Milford State Park. Dec 4-12, 5:30-8 p.m. $10 donation per vehicle + a state park vehicle pass is required for entry. Santa will be there on Dec, 4, 5, 11, and 12. This is a fundraiser for the Milford Friends Group to support more events and the State Park and Nature Center.

KANSAS CITY Plaza Lights 2021, Country Club Plaza. Nov. 25-Jan. 9, from 5 p.m.-3 a.m. This display is a 90-year tradition. It stretches for 15 blocks of the famed Country Club Plaza.

LARNED Christmas Miracle. The Larned water tower, 718 W. 4th, will glow with holiday lights this holiday season. The lights are turned on during the Christmas Miracle event on Nov. 25, 6-8 p.m. The evening includes music, hot drinks, cookies, reindeer, and more.

LAWRENCE Lights: Making Spirits Bright, 4911 W. 27th Street. Open Tuesdays through Sundays, Nov. 26-Jan. 1. Hours are sunset to 9:30 p.m. This is a drive-thru, animated, holiday light show. $20 per car. The money benefits several organizations.

LAWRENCE Santa’s Lights. 132 Bramble Bend Ct. Animated light display. Tune to 96.7. The show runs through Jan. 1. Hours are 5-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Lights off at 10 the rest of the week.

LENEXA Christmas Light Show, 24900 West 86th St. Animated light display. Tune to 97.7. Hours are 5:30-10:30 nightly.

MCPHERSON Holiday Light Tours. McPherson has a lot of homes decorated for the holidays. Some displays are set to music, such as 535 Carrie and 1427 N. Maple. You can visit the lights on your own, or take the trolley. The trolley tours are on Dec. 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, and 15. Tickets are $5 and must be purchased in advance at the McPherson CVB office, 1111 E. Kansas, or call 620-241-3340. The trolley tours begin at the McPherson Museum.

OAKLEY Christmas Light Parade. This is a full evening of fun on Nov. 26. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for pictures from 4:30-6:45 at Oakley Farm & Home, 124 Center. They will have hot chocolate and cookies. Horse wagon rides are from 4:30-6:30. The 32nd Annual Light Parade begins at 7 p.m. at the Logan County 4-H Building, 217 Kaler Ave., and goes up Center Avenue. Then there’s a fireworks show around the south end of Center Avenue at the Depot. It’s followed by a free showing of The Grinch at the Oakley Palace Theater, 101 Center. Movie-goers will also get a free small popcorn and medium drink.

OLATHE Dillane’s Family Light Show, 14240 W. 123rd Terrace, Olathe. Animated light display. Tune to 107.9. The family requests that you turn off your headlights when entering the display. Donations welcome. Hours are 7-midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Lights off at 10 the rest of the week.

OLATHE Dorr Home Christmas Light Display, 26123 W 109th St, Olathe. Animated display. Tune your radio to 100.7. Hours are 5:30-10 p.m. until Dec. 31.

OVERLAND PARK Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane, 13800 Switzer. Animated light display set to holiday and movie music. Tune to 90.5 Rose FM. Request to turn off your lights as you watch the show. Hours are 5-11 nightly through Jan. 7.

OVERLAND PARK Nottingham by the Green, East of Pflumm Rd & South of 127th St., Overland Park. Nearly every roadside tree in this neighborhood is decorated the same, and many homes go all out.

PARK CITY Lights on Sunnyslope, 2602 E Sunnyslope St, Park City. This animated display starts on Thanksgiving. The hours are 5:30-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 5:30-10:30 p.m. the rest of the week. It features 50,000 lights set to music. Tune your radio to 88.1. New songs and lights are added each year.

PHILLIPSBURG. At least two homes in the town are described as going “above and beyond!” Check out the Kastle family lights, complete with music, at 425 Berglund Dr. and the Roberts family lights at 1084 7th St.

PRATT Lemon Park Lights, Pine and Santa Fe Rd., Pratt. Nov. 20-Jan. 1. This scenic park is made even prettier with thousands of holiday lights and loads of animated displays. It’s a free, one-mile drive-thru display. Pratt is holding its Christmas in the Park celebration on Nov. 20 from 3-5:30 p.m., with Santa turning on the lights at 5:30.

ROSE HILL The “Griswold” House, 1610 Tanglewood Road, Rose Hill. Nov. 27-Dec. 31, weather permitting. The hours are 6 p.m.-midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and 6-10 p.m. the rest of the week. This home gets more decorations and lights every year. It has become a Rose Hill tradition.

SCOTT CITY Hillside Drive Animated Christmas Lights, 1206, 1208, and 1210 Hillside Drive. Dec. 3-25. Hours are 6-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Lights off at 9 p.m. the rest of the week. Tune your radio to 88.1 to enjoy the full show of lights dancing to music at these three homes

TOWANDA Country Christmas at Fulton Valley Farms, 5079 SW Fulton Rd., Towanda. Starts Nov. 26 and runs each Thursday-Sunday, 5:30-9 p.m. The final day is Dec. 19. Stroll the wooded paths and enjoy an animated display featuring more than 800,000 lights, Santa, reindeer, a living nativity, sleigh photos, and a children’s hay maze. Tickets are $10. Click here to buy tickets.

VALLEY CENTER Lights in the Valley, 210 Southwind Dr. Now through Jan. 1. This animated light display features 35,000 lights synchronized to music. 5:30-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Lights off at 10:30 the rest of the week. Tune your radio to 88.1 to enjoy the show.

WAKEENEY Christmas City of the High Plains, 200 N. Main St., WaKeeney. Lights turned on nightly at 6:00 until after New Year’s. The centerpiece is a 35-foot tree in the center of downtown. A canopy of blue lights radiates from four ivory stars that crown the tree. Free. Kicks off Saturday, Nov. 27, with a day full of holiday events. Click here for the schedule. From Dec. 19-23, Shiloh Vineyard and Winery, 16079 M Road, holds a Festival of Lights that includes life-size figurines, homemade cookies, hot chocolate, spiced wine, and hayrack rides. Free admission. The hours are 4-8 p.m.

WINFIELD Isle of Lights Island Park, 200 N. Main St., Winfield. Open nightly 6-10 p.m. Nov. 21 – Dec. 30. It is said to be one of the best Christmas light displays in the nation. Free, but donations are greatly appreciated.