The Big Boy Tour comes back through Topeka on Thursday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Big Boy Steam Engine #4014 is making a return trip through Kansas after coming to Topeka on Aug. 9 as part of its Great Overland Station 10-state tour across the country.

Big Boy is expected to stop in Lawrence at the Union Pacific Depot, then on to Topeka at the Great Overland Station, before leaving for Manhattan for a 2:50 p.m. stop. From there Big Boy will travel to Abilene for a 4:30 p.m. arrival.

The historic train will arrive in Lawrence at 402 N. 2nd St., at 10:15 and depart at 10:35 p.m. It will then proceed to Topeka and arrive at the Great Overland Station at 701 N. Kansas Ave., at 11:45 a.m. and depart at 12:30 p.m.

UP Big Boy Steam Locomotive #up4014 Stopped near KANSAS CITY UNION, MO at 6:34 PM CDT on Tuesday 8/31. Track at https://t.co/f1DIOnLJFz — UP Steam (@UP_Steam) August 31, 2021

You can track The Big Boy 2021 Tour here.