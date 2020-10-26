The namesake of Freddy’s Frozen Custard has died

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Freddy Simon, the man who is the namesake of Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, has died at the age of 95.

His work ethic was crafted years before Freddy’s opened its doors.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers (KSNW photo)

It all started at Fort Riley where Simon followed his three brothers to the military.

“[It was] part of life then. Everybody wanted to join and help,” he told KSNW four years ago.

Freddy Simon’s military picture (KSNW photo)

Simon said he wanted to be a fighter pilot but after learning he was colorblind, he was assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division.

“They were very orientated,” he said. “I mean they were first class.”

After training in New Zealand, it was in the Philippines where Simon fought for our country.

“We didn’t complain at all,” he said. “We knew we had a job to do and we were going to do it.”

Simon earned honors like the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star, the Marksmanship award and the Philippines service medal.

“Shot by a sniper. There were snipers in about every building in Manila,” Simon said. “We don’t talk too much about that, but I have a lot since then.”

Despite his injuries, Simon fought on.

“I got the Purple Heart and thought that was my ticket home but it didn’t turn out that way because they needed everybody they could keep,” he said. “The first cavalry division was one of the finest divisions in WWII.”

Simon spent a lot of time speaking with students about his experiences in the war.

Funeral services haven’t been announced yet.