“The Righteous Brothers” have postponed their show which was slated to occur later this year.

MAYETTA (KSNT) – Prairie Band Casino and Resort announced on Friday that “The Righteous Brothers” will be postponing their performance.

“The Righteous Brothers” were previously set to perform at Prairie Band Casino on Dec. 8. The show was postponed due to a “personal situation” with the band. It has now been pushed back to June 29, 2023.

If you purchased tickets for the performance, you are encouraged to reach out to Prairie Band Casino at 785-966-7777 with any questions.

“The Righteous Brothers” are known for hits such as: “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin,’” “The Great Pretender,” “Unchained Melody,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone” and more.