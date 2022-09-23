Someone takes the safe from Wingstop, 1621 S. Ohio Street, Salina, on Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo Courtesy Salina Police Department and Crime Stoppers)

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police are looking for the person who stole a safe from the Wingstop at 1621 S. Ohio Street in Salina.

A worker who showed up to open the business last Friday, Sept. 16, discovered the safe was gone.

Officers with the Salina Police Department arrived. They checked surveillance video and learned that someone broke in through the rear door during the early morning hours and took the safe.

Police have released a couple of images from the surveillance camera.

Someone takes the safe from Wingstop, 1621 S. Ohio Street, Salina, on Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo Courtesy Salina Police Department and Crime Stoppers)

Someone takes the safe from Wingstop, 1621 S. Ohio Street, Salina, on Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo Courtesy Salina Police Department and Crime Stoppers)

If you recognize the person or have any information about the crime, the police would like your help. You can give an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 785-825-8477 or clicking this link to fill out a form. If your tip leads to an arrest and conviction, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

You can also call the Salina Police Department directly at 785-826-7210.