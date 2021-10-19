Third woman charged in connection to sexual predator escaping Larned State Hospital

LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) – A third woman was charged Monday in connection to a sexual predator escaping from Larned State Hospital.

Twenty-nine-year-old Sydni Hartman is charged with three felonies including trafficking contraband and conspiracy to commit aggravated escape. She is held on a $75,000 bond. Two other women appeared in court last week.

The three are accused of helping John Colt escape from the sexual predator program in June. He was arrested in Utah last month.

Investigators believe Colt planned his escape from the Larned State Hospital Sexual Predator Treatment Program for several months. They say he posed as a doctor and made his way past five secured doors and ultimately outside the gates. Part of his escape included getting a replica of a staff ID badge and dress clothes.

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services operates Larned State Hospital.