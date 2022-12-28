TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows which month Kansans are choosing to tie the knot in.

The KDHE’s 2021 Annual Summary of Vital Statistics report says that a majority of Kansans took to the fall to get married in 2021. While the fall months have shown to be a popular choice in previous years, one month in particular has stood out for two years running.

October won out with flying colors in 2021 among the other top contenders: September and June. October marriages made up 14% of all marriages that happened in the Sunflower State during 2021, a slight decrease from 16.7% in 2020. A total of 15,656 marriages happened in 2021 with the numbers broken down here:

October – 2,197

May – 1,689

June – 1,618

September – 1,608

July – 1,461

April – 1,292

August – 1,245

November – 1,129

December – 1,009

March – 945

January – 761

February – 702

October has held its number one spot three times over the past five years. On the opposite side of the spectrum, January has proven to be one of the least popular months to get hitched in three times over the past three years.

The 2021 Annual Summary of Vital Statistics contains more information on births, deaths, marriages, divorces and other topics. Vital statistics are gathered annually and released by KDHE at the end of the year. To find this year’s report, click here. To access other statistical information for the state of Kansas provided by the KDHE, click here.