WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to a study by U.S. News & World Report, Wichita is one of the top 50 cities in the United States to own a dog.
The study considered two main factors for each city; the environment and its services. Those were then divided into four categories that were further researched.
- Environment
- Number of dog parks per capita
- Walkability score
- Average number of days with a temperature of 32 degrees Fahrenheit or colder, with fewer days being more favorable, based on the full historical temperature data available for each city
- Average number of days with a temperature of 90 degrees Fahrenheit or hotter, with fewer days being more favorable, based on the full historical temperature data available for each city
- Services
- Veterinarian employment based on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Location Quotient, which compares the concentration of veterinarians in each city to the average concentration across the country
- Estimated cost of veterinary visits by ZIP code
- 30-minute rates for dog walking services by ZIP code
- Hourly rates for pet-sitting services by ZIP code
Wichita ranked 27 out of 50.
The other 50 cities that were ranked included:
- Portland, Ore.
- Tampa, Fla.
- New York City, N.Y.
- San Francisco, Calif.
- Seattle, Wash.
- Miami, Fla.
- Washington, D.C.
- Raleigh, N.C.
- Honolulu, Hawaii
- Memphis, Tenn.
- Denver, Colo.
- Baltimore, Md.
- Long Beach, Calif.
- Columbus, Ohio
- Albuquerque, N.M.
- Kansas City, Mo.
- Tucson, Ariz.
- Louisville, Ky.
- Omaha, Neb.
- Chicago, Ill.
- Atlanta, Ga.
- Austin, Texas
- Colorado Springs, Colo.
- Oakland, Calif.
- Virginia Beach, Va.
- Minneapolis, Minn.
- Wichita, Kan.
- Milwaukee, Wis.
- San Antonio, Calif.
- Sacramento, Calif.
- Houston, Texas
- San Diego, Calif.
- Los Angeles, Calif.
- Philadelphia, Pa.
- Boston, Mass.
- Tulsa, Okla.
- Oklahoma City, Okla.
- Charlotte-Mecklenburg, N.C.
- Mesa, Ariz.
- Dallas, Texas
- Arlington, Texas
- Nashville-Davidson County, Tenn.
- El Paso, Texas
- Fresno, Calif.
- Phoenix, Ariz.
- Jacksonville, Fla.
- Bakersfield, Calif.
- Detroit, Mich.
- San Jose, Calif.
- Fort Worth, Texas
For more details about the study, click here.