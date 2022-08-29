WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State University ranks as part of The Princeton Review’s “The Best 388 Colleges: 2023 Edition is here.”
The Princeton Review states, “Our latest edition brings together survey results from over 160,000 students across the country to find out what they love the most about these schools in everything from financial aid and career services to sustainability and quality of life.”
Categories that Kansas State University ranks in are:
- Academics & Administration
- Best Career Services – Based on student ratings of their school’s career and job placement services
- Kansas State University ranks #7
- Best Health Services – Based on student ratings of the health services on campus
- Kansas State University ranks #4
- Best Student Support and Counseling Services – Based on students’ assessments of counseling services available on campus
- Kansas State University ranks #7
- Best-Run Colleges – Based on student ratings of how smoothly their colleges are run
- Kansas State University ranks #8
- Their Students Love These Colleges – Based on student ratings of their overall satisfaction with their schools
- Kansas State University ranks #2
- Demographics
- Most Religious Students – Based on how strongly students agree that their fellow students are very religious
- Kansas State University ranks #19
- Extracurriculars
- Best Athletic Facilities – Based on student ratings of the recreational and athletic facilities at their schools
- Kansas State University ranks #6
- Politics
- Most Active Student Government – Based on how strongly students agree that their student governments have an active presence and a tremendous impact on campus
- Kansas State University ranks #16
- Quality of Life
- Best Campus Food – Our best campus food ranking list is based on student ratings of the food at their colleges
- Kansas State University ranks #8
- Best College Dorms – Based on student ratings of their dorms and residence halls
- Kansas State University ranks #19
- Best Quality of Life – Based on student ratings of the beauty, safety, and friendliness on campus, among other ratings
- Kansas State University ranks #1
- Happiest Students – Our happiest college students list is based on real student ratings
- Kansas State University ranks #4
- Town Life
- College City Gets High Marks – Based on student ratings of the towns and cities where their schools are located
- Kansas State University ranks #6
- Town-Gown Relations are Great – Based on student ratings of how well they get along with the local community
- Kansas State University ranks #3
The University of Kansas was also included in the list of colleges in the article, but did not receive any top 25 rankings.
Click here to see the entire list and rankings of The Princeton Review’s “The Best 388 Colleges: 2023 Edition is here.”