WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State University ranks as part of The Princeton Review’s “The Best 388 Colleges: 2023 Edition is here.”

The Princeton Review states, “Our latest edition brings together survey results from over 160,000 students across the country to find out what they love the most about these schools in everything from financial aid and career services to sustainability and quality of life.”

Categories that Kansas State University ranks in are:

The University of Kansas was also included in the list of colleges in the article, but did not receive any top 25 rankings.

Click here to see the entire list and rankings of The Princeton Review’s “The Best 388 Colleges: 2023 Edition is here.”