Rossville (KSNT) – With the first day of meteorological spring kicking off Tuesday many farmers are having to make some difficult decisions when it comes to their crops. Specifically winter wheat.

Winter wheat is one of three major crops for Kansas, with the other two being corn and soybeans. The planting season for winter wheat usually takes place in September and October with the growing season during winter. The idea is to take advantage of moisture that moves through during those cold season months and capitalize on stronger growth with the crop.

This year, however, Northeast Kansas saw well above average precipitation for the fall months and well below average precipitation for the winter months. This pattern is not ideal for growing winter wheat.

“They’re adapting to the other crops,” Leroy Russel who works with K-State research said. “I just talked to a farmer this morning that was talking about how high of a price his soybeans were and corn. So all of the crops are very high.”

Very few farmers elected to try growing wheat this winter after such a rainy fall. Instead, they pivoted to corn and soybeans which have proven to be quite productive this year.