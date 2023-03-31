TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of residents in Kansas and Missouri are without power as strong winds hit the area.

Evergy reports that more than 16,000 people are without power on Friday, March 31, scattered across a large amount of their coverage area. More than 450 outages were reported by Evergy at 3:53 p.m. In total, around 8,000 customers were without power in Kansas and a little more than 6,000 were without power in Missouri.

This comes as much of Kansas is under red flag warnings due to extreme fire danger. Governor Laura Kelly earlier declared a state of disaster in preparation for the possibility of large wildfires. The red flag warning will last until 7 p.m. while the high wind warning will last until 9 p.m. on Friday.

Fire crews are currently responding to a large fire in Butler County and another in Lyon County that are taxing local fire department resources.

