TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of people have signed a petition after the Topeka High School men’s and women’s basketball team experienced “outright racism,” according to Geo Lyons, head coach for the boy’s varsity basketball team.

In a petition on Change.org, Topeka High School Basketball Coach George Lyons asks that fans be removed from Valley Center High School sporting events following an incident where Topeka fans allege that some Valley Center students and fans were calling out racist slurs and shouting other insults.

As of Wednesday morning more than 6,275 individuals had signed the petition.

“Employees from Valley Center High School failed to protect Topeka High from racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts. Players and spectators from Topeka High were called the N-word, threatened to be lynched and at one point a Topeka High player was taunted with the chant “He’s a pussy!” Lyons said in the petition.

Lyons said Valley Center did not address the actions of students while play was happening.

In a statement issued on Wednesday morning, Superintendent of Topeka Public Schools Dr. Tiffany Anderson and Superintendent of Valley Center Public Schools Dr. Cory Gibson said. the districts are working together to investigate the events that happened on Saturday, Dec. 3.

“We are continuing discussions between the principals and superintendents as we investigate the issues. We do not support or condone violence or any language or behavior that promotes violence and we both remain prepared to hold individuals accountable if threatening language or behavior is displayed disrupting the school environment.” Superintendent of Topeka Public Schools Dr. Tiffany Anderson and Superintendent of Valley Center Public Schools Dr. Cory Gibson

The superintendents called the incident concerning and and asked for community support and grace while they investigate the matter.

Complete Statement:

Dear Staff and Families,

As both districts work in a unified manner to investigate matters related to the athletic events on Saturday, weas superintendents are both committed to ensuring a safe and respectful climate at school events. Incidents that occurred when individuals did not conduct themselves in ways that reflect our commitment to supporting students have been handled, and there are investigations that are ongoing.

We will work together to ensure the appropriate individuals are held accountable and work together to prevent such incidents in the future. It’s important all parties allow for investigations to occur and that we model for students ways to address adversity when it arises.

As superintendents, we are working jointly to address the issues and uncover the facts about what occurred so that inaccurate information and rumors are not circulated. The incident that occurred is concerning and we both need community support and grace to allow us to complete the investigation.



Thank you for allowing the districts to work together to fully investigate matters and address the issues in cooperation with the athletic association. Be assured that we both have the best interests of each other’s students and communities at heart in our conversations and decisions.