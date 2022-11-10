PRATT (KSNT) – A threatened species of fish is getting a second chance in Kansas waterways thanks to the efforts of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks staff.

KDWP Fisheries and Ecological Services staff report that the campaign to help re-establish the Plains Minnow in Kansas is off to a promising start. This species was once considered abundant in sandy streams and rivers of the Kansas and Arkansas river basins but has, since the 1970s, substantially declined.

Changes in streamflow volumes and patterns due to groundwater mining and surface water diversions, such as dams, levees, pumping stations, irrigation canals and other manmade structures have all contributed to the decline of the Plains Minnow, according to the KDWP.

A phot of the Plains Minnow. (Photo courtesy/Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)

The Plains Minnow was recognized as a Species in Need of Conservation in 1987 prior to being reclassified as Threatened in 2003. Nineteen years later, KDWP staff are still working hard to help the Plains Minnow.

Since 2020, KDWP staff have collected more than 250 mature Plains Minnows from the Salt Fork Arkansas River to help propagate the species. These fish were transported to the KDWP’s Kansas Aquatic Biodiversity Center in Farlington, Kansas. The minnows were then managed and reared for release into areas where they once thrived. The initial group of Plains Minnows collected by the KDWP have now grown to a population of more than 2,500 captive-bred fish large enough for stocking in native waters on Nov. 7.

“This 2022 year-class of minnows were transferred from the KABC’s live transport trailer to a ‘soft release’ containment structure in the river,” said Dan Mosier II, senior manager of fish culture at KDWP. “This structure, pioneered by KDWP’s Ecological Services Section, allowed the minnows to become fully adjusted to the river’s current before being released.”

KDWP staff say they are confident that this initiative, combined with other propagation efforts and monitoring, will help the species re-establish itself and serve as a guide for other native species recovery efforts in the future.

“The value of this type of conservation effort is that it can help ensure the long-term viability of this native species throughout its current and historical distribution in Kansas,” said Mark VanScoyoc, biodiversity survey coordinator and ecologist for KDWP. “By bolstering native populations, we become one step closer toward down-listing, and potentially removing this species, from its threatened status.”

A total of 36 counties in Kansas contain critical habitats for the Plains Minnow. To learn more about the minnow from the KDWP, click here. To learn more about other threatened and endangered wildlife in Kansas, click here.