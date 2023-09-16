WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three people were rushed to the hospital from the Kansas State Fair after they were hit by a car on Friday night.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said it happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

The car was heading east on State Fair Road where three people were in the road.

A 62-year-old man, a 55-year-old woman, and a juvenile were all hit.

The information on the juvenile is unknown due to juvenile protection by the KHP.

The KHP said all three were taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.