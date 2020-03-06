Three people die in a two-vehicle crash in Harvey County

BURRTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Law enforcement and emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal crash in Harvey County. The sheriff says two men and a woman died. Three other people have critical injuries.

The crash happened on U.S. 50 east of Burrton shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday. Two vehicles crashed head-on, on the shoulder of the highway, about a quarter of a mile west of Sandhill Road.

Harvey County Sheriff Chad Gay says it appears one of the vehicles was trying to pass another vehicle when the accident happened. Gay thinks the vehicle that was passing and a vehicle that was coming toward it both swerved toward the shoulder and crashed.

There were three people in each vehicle. Three people died at the scene. The three survivors all have potentially critical injuries and are at a Wichita hospital. Two went by regular ambulance, one went by air ambulance.

Both vehicles have Reno County stickers on their license plates. The Kansas Highway Patrol will release the victims’ names after notifying relatives.

U.S. 50 is shut down in the area and will remain closed for several hours as troopers investigate.