WICHITA (KSNT) — Wichita police and fire crews responded to the call of a vehicle in the river in Wichita. The call came in around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the car failed to stop at an intersection and ended up in the river. Three people in their mid-20s were in the car. They managed to get out and swim to safety. They were not injured.

The fire department also checked the car to make sure there wasn’t anyone else inside.

Police are investigating the incident.