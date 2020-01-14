Three vehicles crash in heavy Salina fog

SALINA, Kan. (KSNT) – Three vehicles crashed on southbound US-81 at the I-70 junction near Salina Tuesday morning. One of the vehicles is a semi.

Several people were injured and transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Kansas Highway Patrol troopers say there was heavy fog and low visibility, which was a contributing factor in the crash.

“I need to remind motorists that if you can’t drive within the distance of what you can see in visibility, then you might crash,” said Trooper Ben Gardner, KHP. “You need to slow down and make sure that if you need to brake, you can brake within the distance of what you can see in front of you. If you’re driving beyond your visibility, you might result in a crash like this.”

Troopers temporarily closed that stretch of southbound US-81, but all the lanes are now open.